Haryana's Dominance Shines at National Boxing Championships

Haryana's youthful boxing teams emerged victorious at the 4th Sub Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships, held at Galgotias University. Demonstrating exceptional skill, power, and consistency, the Haryana boxers clinched the overall team titles in both categories, as confirmed by a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The championship was a star-studded event, attended by dignitaries such as SpiceJet's Chairman Ajay Singh, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, Minister Jayant Chaudhary, and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh. Haryana boys secured four gold, two silver, and six bronze medals, surpassing the Services team despite their five gold wins. Uttar Pradesh claimed third place.

In the Girls division, Haryana excelled with multiple gold-winning performances from athletes like Garima and Princi. Services and Maharashtra followed in the rankings. Special accolades were awarded to standout performers from various states, underscoring fierce competition and individual brilliance across the event.

