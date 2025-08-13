Haryana's Young Boxers Dominate Sub Junior National Championships

In a remarkable display of skill and prowess, Haryana's young boxing brigade emerged victorious at the Sub Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Championships, securing the overall team titles in both categories on Wednesday. The event showcased a blend of talent and determination from young athletes.

Haryana's male boxers outperformed their competitors with a strong tally of 4 gold medals, alongside 2 silver and 6 bronze, narrowly surpassing the Services team, which bagged 5 golds. Uttar Pradesh completed the podium with 2 golds. Key victories were driven by Ravi Sihag and Sanchit Jayani's stellar performances.

The girls' team mirrored this success, dominating multiple divisions and crowning champions such as Garima, Princi, and Sunaina. Services secured the second spot, with gold contributions from Navya and Nishalini Muthukumar, while Maharashtra finished third thanks to Riya Shinde and Ovi Adwant's victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)