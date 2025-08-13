Left Menu

Haryana's Young Boxers Dominate Sub Junior National Championships

Haryana's young boxing squad excelled at the Sub Junior (U-15) National Championships, clinching team titles for both boys and girls. The boys secured four golds and outperformed rivals, while the girls produced champions across various weight classes, demonstrating skill and consistency to lead the medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:25 IST
Haryana's Young Boxers Dominate Sub Junior National Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable display of skill and prowess, Haryana's young boxing brigade emerged victorious at the Sub Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Championships, securing the overall team titles in both categories on Wednesday. The event showcased a blend of talent and determination from young athletes.

Haryana's male boxers outperformed their competitors with a strong tally of 4 gold medals, alongside 2 silver and 6 bronze, narrowly surpassing the Services team, which bagged 5 golds. Uttar Pradesh completed the podium with 2 golds. Key victories were driven by Ravi Sihag and Sanchit Jayani's stellar performances.

The girls' team mirrored this success, dominating multiple divisions and crowning champions such as Garima, Princi, and Sunaina. Services secured the second spot, with gold contributions from Navya and Nishalini Muthukumar, while Maharashtra finished third thanks to Riya Shinde and Ovi Adwant's victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025