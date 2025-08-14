Left Menu

All Blacks Brace for Battle: Will Jordan Highlights Key Challenges Against Argentina

New Zealand fullback Will Jordan emphasizes the need for the All Blacks to match Argentina’s physicality and enthusiasm in their Rugby Championship opener. Highlighting the importance of the first 20 minutes, Jordan notes Argentina's strong backline and physicality. The All Blacks prepare by attending a local soccer match for atmosphere acclimatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:19 IST
All Blacks Brace for Battle: Will Jordan Highlights Key Challenges Against Argentina

The All Blacks are gearing up for a challenging encounter with Argentina on Saturday, with New Zealand fullback Will Jordan stressing the need to match the Pumas' intense physicality and spirit.

Jordan, who enters the Rugby Championship in stellar form, stated that the critical first 20 minutes will be decisive. He warns that Argentina's aerial prowess and energetic backline are key threats. Despite previous defeats to Argentina, Jordan is confident in the strong combinations the squad has built.

Preparing for the electric atmosphere in Cordoba, the team immersed themselves in local culture, attending a fervent Boca Juniors soccer match. This experience, as Jordan noted, was a thrilling first, expected to mirror Saturday's crowd fervor.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025