All Blacks Brace for Battle: Will Jordan Highlights Key Challenges Against Argentina

The All Blacks are gearing up for a challenging encounter with Argentina on Saturday, with New Zealand fullback Will Jordan stressing the need to match the Pumas' intense physicality and spirit.

Jordan, who enters the Rugby Championship in stellar form, stated that the critical first 20 minutes will be decisive. He warns that Argentina's aerial prowess and energetic backline are key threats. Despite previous defeats to Argentina, Jordan is confident in the strong combinations the squad has built.

Preparing for the electric atmosphere in Cordoba, the team immersed themselves in local culture, attending a fervent Boca Juniors soccer match. This experience, as Jordan noted, was a thrilling first, expected to mirror Saturday's crowd fervor.