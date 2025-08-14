Legacy of Dr. Vece Paes: A Pillar in Indian Sports

Dr. Vece Paes, a significant figure in Indian sports history and the father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80. A member of the bronze-winning Indian hockey team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Paes was a celebrated figure.

He had been suffering from advanced Parkinson's disease and was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning. His contributions to Indian sports extended beyond hockey; he excelled in various sports, including football, cricket, and rugby, and served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Dr. Paes was renowned for his work in sports medicine. He acted as a medical consultant for several major sports organizations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and the Indian Davis Cup team.

(With inputs from agencies.)