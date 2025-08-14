Left Menu

Legacy of Dr. Vece Paes: A Pillar in Indian Sports

Dr. Vece Paes, an esteemed figure in Indian sports and father of tennis icon Leander Paes, passed away at 80. He was part of the 1972 Olympic hockey team and an influential sports medicine consultant. Paes also served as president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:03 IST
Legacy of Dr. Vece Paes: A Pillar in Indian Sports
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Vece Paes, a significant figure in Indian sports history and the father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80. A member of the bronze-winning Indian hockey team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Paes was a celebrated figure.

He had been suffering from advanced Parkinson's disease and was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning. His contributions to Indian sports extended beyond hockey; he excelled in various sports, including football, cricket, and rugby, and served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Dr. Paes was renowned for his work in sports medicine. He acted as a medical consultant for several major sports organizations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and the Indian Davis Cup team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025