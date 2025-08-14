Left Menu

Major Shifts in Sports: Ownership, Rules, and Legends

This news brief covers key updates in sports: rule changes in college football by 2025, potential impacts of WNBA franchise relocation, Venus Williams's wildcard US Open entry, NASCAR's decision on Victory Lane celebrations, and the death of Lionel Taylor. The Boston Celtics' sale, a massive donation to Kansas athletics, and the Dallas Cowboys' valuation are also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:26 IST
Major Shifts in Sports: Ownership, Rules, and Legends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sports world is abuzz with significant updates this week. The NCAA Football Rules Committee has announced upcoming changes for the 2025 season, targeting faked injuries and adding timeouts during extra periods to enhance player safety and sportsmanship.

In other news, the WNBA's Connecticut Sun franchise sale is being scrutinized due to a potential relocation fee, which may impact the bids to acquire and move the franchise.

Highlights from the sports scene include Venus Williams receiving a US Open wildcard, growth within Denver Broncos' legacy following Lionel Taylor's passing, and the NBA's approval of the Boston Celtics' sale. In finance, Kansas athletics receives a historic $300 million gift, while the Dallas Cowboys retain their status as the NFL's most valuable franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025