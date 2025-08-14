Major Shifts in Sports: Ownership, Rules, and Legends

The sports world is abuzz with significant updates this week. The NCAA Football Rules Committee has announced upcoming changes for the 2025 season, targeting faked injuries and adding timeouts during extra periods to enhance player safety and sportsmanship.

In other news, the WNBA's Connecticut Sun franchise sale is being scrutinized due to a potential relocation fee, which may impact the bids to acquire and move the franchise.

Highlights from the sports scene include Venus Williams receiving a US Open wildcard, growth within Denver Broncos' legacy following Lionel Taylor's passing, and the NBA's approval of the Boston Celtics' sale. In finance, Kansas athletics receives a historic $300 million gift, while the Dallas Cowboys retain their status as the NFL's most valuable franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)