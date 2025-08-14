Sabalenka Advances Amidst Fierce Challenge at Cincinnati Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked player, is advancing steadily in her quest to retain the Cincinnati Open title, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Wednesday night in the fourth round. With a straight sets victory of 6-1, 7-5 in just over an hour, Sabalenka secured her spot in the next round against Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka dominated the first set, but faced a tougher challenge in the second. Maneiro fought back from a deficit, taking a 5-4 lead and coming within two points of claiming the set. However, Sabalenka's resolve saw her rally to clinch the match. "Jessica is a fantastic player," Sabalenka remarked, acknowledging the intense battle that unfolded. She expressed relief at wrapping up the match in two sets, avoiding a potential marathon on the court.

In parallel action, Elena Rybakina emerged victorious in her top-10 matchup against Madison Keys, bouncing back from a set down to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2. Rybakina, continuing to build on her impressive comeback performances, becomes a formidable opponent as she prepares for a highly anticipated meeting with Sabalenka, who leads her 7-4. This encounter promises to add another chapter to their growing rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)