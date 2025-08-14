Left Menu

Sabalenka Advances Amidst Fierce Challenge at Cincinnati Open

Aryna Sabalenka moved closer to defending her Cincinnati Open title by defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Despite a challenging second set, Sabalenka secured a win and is set to face Elena Rybakina. Meanwhile, Rybakina overcame Madison Keys, setting the stage for a compelling quarterfinal clash with Sabalenka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:54 IST
Sabalenka Advances Amidst Fierce Challenge at Cincinnati Open
Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo: @WTA Tour X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked player, is advancing steadily in her quest to retain the Cincinnati Open title, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Wednesday night in the fourth round. With a straight sets victory of 6-1, 7-5 in just over an hour, Sabalenka secured her spot in the next round against Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka dominated the first set, but faced a tougher challenge in the second. Maneiro fought back from a deficit, taking a 5-4 lead and coming within two points of claiming the set. However, Sabalenka's resolve saw her rally to clinch the match. "Jessica is a fantastic player," Sabalenka remarked, acknowledging the intense battle that unfolded. She expressed relief at wrapping up the match in two sets, avoiding a potential marathon on the court.

In parallel action, Elena Rybakina emerged victorious in her top-10 matchup against Madison Keys, bouncing back from a set down to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2. Rybakina, continuing to build on her impressive comeback performances, becomes a formidable opponent as she prepares for a highly anticipated meeting with Sabalenka, who leads her 7-4. This encounter promises to add another chapter to their growing rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025