Spurs Condemn Racial Abuse of Mathys Tel After Super Cup

Tottenham Hotspur expressed outrage on Thursday over the racial abuse directed at French forward Mathys Tel following their UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Spurs missed their top spot in a dramatic penalty shootout, losing 4-3 after initially leading 2-0 in Udine, Italy, on Wednesday.

The club highlighted the bravery of Tel and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, both of whom missed their penalty shots. In a statement, Spurs condemned the racial abuse as 'abhorrent' and vowed collaboration with authorities and social media platforms to pursue the strongest action against those responsible.

Mathys Tel, 20, who recently made his permanent transfer to Spurs after a loan from Bayern Munich, received full support from the club. They praised his courage and assured ongoing efforts to identify and penalize the abusive individuals, stating, 'We stand with you, Mathys.'