Liverpool Eyes Young Talent Giovanni Leoni as Talks with Marc Guehi Remain Hushed

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed a deal with Parma for teenage defender Giovanni Leoni, while remaining tight-lipped about any talks for England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Though Leoni's agreement is set, his signing is pending, and discussions about Guehi require input from Palace.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed on Thursday that the club has reached an agreement with Parma to sign young defender Giovanni Leoni. However, Slot refrained from providing details about a potential acquisition of center back Marc Guehi, suggesting all inquiries be directed to Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old Leoni, who has impressed at Parma after previous stints at Padova and Sampdoria, is an Italy Under-19 international. Slot indicated that while the clubs have agreed on the deal, Leoni has yet to officially sign.

Slot also addressed speculations regarding Guehi, whose contract with Crystal Palace has a year remaining. Without directly naming Guehi, Slot acknowledged his leadership as Palace's captain, which was evident during Liverpool's recent loss to them in the Community Shield. For further details, Slot advised consulting Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner.

