Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed on Thursday that the club has reached an agreement with Parma to sign young defender Giovanni Leoni. However, Slot refrained from providing details about a potential acquisition of center back Marc Guehi, suggesting all inquiries be directed to Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old Leoni, who has impressed at Parma after previous stints at Padova and Sampdoria, is an Italy Under-19 international. Slot indicated that while the clubs have agreed on the deal, Leoni has yet to officially sign.

Slot also addressed speculations regarding Guehi, whose contract with Crystal Palace has a year remaining. Without directly naming Guehi, Slot acknowledged his leadership as Palace's captain, which was evident during Liverpool's recent loss to them in the Community Shield. For further details, Slot advised consulting Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner.

