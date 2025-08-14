McLaren's Historic Auction: 2026 F1 Car Goes Under the Hammer

In a groundbreaking move, McLaren stirred excitement on Thursday by announcing that one of their 2026 Formula One cars would be auctioned off before taking to the track. The auction will include the car slated for future stars Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris, forming part of a trio of future chassis up for grabs in the December 5 sale orchestrated by RM Sotheby's. The event precedes the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale.

Alongside the F1 car, McLaren will auction a 2026 Arrow McLaren Indycar poised for the Indianapolis 500, featuring Mexican driver Pato O'Ward, and their 2027 World Endurance Hypercar set to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, emphasized that this auction marks the first occasion a future Formula One car has been sold before it is publicly unveiled.

The anticipated 2026 car, provisionally tagged as the MCL40 following this year's MCL39, symbolizes McLaren's entry into a new Formula One era marked by significant technical and engine regulation changes. The winning bidder is expected to wait until 2028 for delivery, enjoying a 2025 show car in the interim and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the McLaren team and events.

