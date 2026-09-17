Federal Judge Reins in Google's Advertising Monopoly

A judge recommended Google ease its ad auction rules and install an antitrust compliance monitor, without demanding its breakup, in response to claims of monopolistic practices in its ad technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 03:54 IST
Federal Judge Reins in Google's Advertising Monopoly
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A federal judge has advised that Google should loosen its stringent rules governing online advertising auctions and appoint an internal monitor for antitrust compliance. Although notable, the judge did not mandate the breakup of Google's dominance in advertising technology.

In a significant decision unsealed on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema from Alexandria, Virginia, shared her viewpoint. This came two weeks after declining the U.S. Department of Justice's call for Google to divest its ad placement business. The government proposed that Google should sell AdX, citing trust issues in Google's management of the sales platform.

Brinkema approved measures ensuring that Google would not have a tied selling requirement for its ad server and exchange, thus addressing publisher complaints. The enacted changes will remain for six years despite the Justice Department's longer-term proposal. Both sides had 14 days to request redactions of confidential elements from the judge's decision.

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