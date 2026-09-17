Max Verstappen's Thrilling Go-Kart Triumph at Silverstone

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's four-time Formula One champion, showcased his exceptional racing skills as he conquered a go-karting challenge at Silverstone on Wednesday. In a thrilling spectacle broadcasted live, Verstappen zoomed past 100 competitors to emerge victorious after just 13 laps and 35 minutes.

The highly-anticipated 'Max vs 100' event saw Verstappen start from the back of a modified track, overtaking more than 60 participants in the frenetic first lap. Among those defeated was Dutch journalist Jacky Martens, who began on pole but was eventually surpassed in a field featuring social media influencers, celebrities, and Red Bull athletes.

As Verstappen remarked on 'the best one yet,' he also celebrated his first 'win' of the year, albeit not in a formal grand prix event. Currently placed sixth in the F1 championship, his latest go-kart triumph was warmly received by fans globally.