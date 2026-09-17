Max Verstappen's Thrilling Go-Kart Triumph at Silverstone

Max Verstappen, a four-time Formula One champion, demonstrated his prowess by overtaking 100 competitors in a go-karting event at Silverstone. Completing the challenge in just 13 laps over 35 minutes, Verstappen impressed fans with his skill, despite being sixth in the F1 championship rankings this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 01:04 IST
Max Verstappen's Thrilling Go-Kart Triumph at Silverstone
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's four-time Formula One champion, showcased his exceptional racing skills as he conquered a go-karting challenge at Silverstone on Wednesday. In a thrilling spectacle broadcasted live, Verstappen zoomed past 100 competitors to emerge victorious after just 13 laps and 35 minutes.

The highly-anticipated 'Max vs 100' event saw Verstappen start from the back of a modified track, overtaking more than 60 participants in the frenetic first lap. Among those defeated was Dutch journalist Jacky Martens, who began on pole but was eventually surpassed in a field featuring social media influencers, celebrities, and Red Bull athletes.

As Verstappen remarked on 'the best one yet,' he also celebrated his first 'win' of the year, albeit not in a formal grand prix event. Currently placed sixth in the F1 championship, his latest go-kart triumph was warmly received by fans globally.

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