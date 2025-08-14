Left Menu

Revving Into Action: The Indian Racing Festival Kicks Off

The Indian Racing Festival commences at the Kari Motor Speedway, featuring the Indian Racing League, Formula 4 Indian Championship, and JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship’s FLGB4 category. The event promises thrilling motorsport action with international and local talents competing in high-speed races across various cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:04 IST
Revving Into Action: The Indian Racing Festival Kicks Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF), India's foremost motorsport event, launches its new season on Saturday at the Kari Motor Speedway. This two-day event will feature high-octane races including the Indian Racing League (IRL), the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, and the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship's FLGB4 category.

The IRF's five-weekend calendar will traverse several cities and select street circuits, striving to make elite racing accessible to fans nationwide. Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd, expressed his excitement about the event. 'Coimbatore has always been a key pillar of Indian motorsport,' he stated.

This year's IRL grid, established via the inaugural Drivers Draft in Mumbai, includes a diverse lineup of international racers, emerging Indian competitors, and female drivers. Spectators can expect exhilarating performances from Wolf Racing GB08 cars, fueled by Aprilia RSV4 engines, and top young drivers competing for FIA Super Licence points in the F4 Championship.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025