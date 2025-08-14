Revving Into Action: The Indian Racing Festival Kicks Off

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF), India's foremost motorsport event, launches its new season on Saturday at the Kari Motor Speedway. This two-day event will feature high-octane races including the Indian Racing League (IRL), the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, and the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship's FLGB4 category.

The IRF's five-weekend calendar will traverse several cities and select street circuits, striving to make elite racing accessible to fans nationwide. Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd, expressed his excitement about the event. 'Coimbatore has always been a key pillar of Indian motorsport,' he stated.

This year's IRL grid, established via the inaugural Drivers Draft in Mumbai, includes a diverse lineup of international racers, emerging Indian competitors, and female drivers. Spectators can expect exhilarating performances from Wolf Racing GB08 cars, fueled by Aprilia RSV4 engines, and top young drivers competing for FIA Super Licence points in the F4 Championship.