Remembering Nicholas Saldanha: Maharashtra's Cricket Stalwart

Former Maharashtra First-Class cricketer Nicholas Saldanha passed away on Thursday at the age of 83. Known for his all-around abilities, Saldanha played 57 First-Class matches where he made significant contributions to Maharashtra cricket.

In his distinguished career, Saldanha scored 2,066 runs, including a century, and took 138 wickets with a notable average of 22.48.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association described him as "one of our finest" players, applauding his talent, dedication, and sportsmanship in a heartfelt statement.

