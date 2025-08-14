Remembering Nicholas Saldanha: Maharashtra's Cricket Stalwart
Nicholas Saldanha, a former First-Class cricketer from Maharashtra, has passed away at the age of 83. In his career, he played 57 matches, scoring 2,066 runs and taking 138 wickets. The Maharashtra Cricket Association praised his contribution and dedication to the sport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Maharashtra First-Class cricketer Nicholas Saldanha passed away on Thursday at the age of 83. Known for his all-around abilities, Saldanha played 57 First-Class matches where he made significant contributions to Maharashtra cricket.
In his distinguished career, Saldanha scored 2,066 runs, including a century, and took 138 wickets with a notable average of 22.48.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association described him as "one of our finest" players, applauding his talent, dedication, and sportsmanship in a heartfelt statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement