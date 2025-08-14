ATP's Financial Game Changer: Unprecedented Prize Boost

Left Menu

The ATP men's tennis tour announces an additional $18.3 million in prize money for 2024, attributed to a profit-sharing initiative. This elevates the total compensation to a historic $261 million. However, extended tournament schedules have been criticized, and legal challenges highlight growing demands for player rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:25 IST
The ATP men's tennis tour is set to substantially increase its prize offerings for players, with an additional $18.3 million earmarked in response to performance-based payouts from last year's nine Masters 1000 events. This marks a significant hike from the previous $6.6 million profit-sharing bonus.

Overall, the ATP announced that player compensation for 2024 will surge to a new peak of $261 million, integrating this added profit-sharing figure. Nonetheless, the extension of Masters tournaments—now accompanied by larger draws and combined men's and women's events—has sparked backlash from players regarding extended durations.

The developments unfold amid growing demands from athletes for enhanced compensation and decision-making authority in the sport. The Professional Tennis Players' Association, initiated by Novak Djokovic, has launched an antitrust lawsuit against major tennis entities, alleging cartel-like conduct.

