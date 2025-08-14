Left Menu

Introducing VDHM Stars Club: Celebrating Marathon Legends

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon introduces the VDHM Stars Club, honoring 38 runners who have completed the race 15 times. As the 20th marathon approaches on October 12, 2025, this initiative celebrates commitment and perseverance among athletes who've contributed to a running revolution in North India.

Delhi Half Marathon logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipation is high as the 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) approaches, with Procam International unveiling the VDHM Stars Club. This exclusive circle recognizes the extraordinary achievements of 38 runners who have conquered the grueling 21.097 km course at least fifteen times.

Set for October 12, 2025, the landmark event will begin at the famed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The VDHM Stars Club pays tribute to these athletes, celebrated for their passion and perseverance since the marathon's inception in 2005. This event has been pivotal in transforming India from a spectator nation to an active participant in road running.

The marathon has sparked a fitness revolution in North India, and the Stars Club highlights personal feats as emblematic of a broader running movement. Virat Bhushan, the sole participant in all 19 editions, speaks to the marathon as integral to his identity. The celebratory program for these athletes will take place during the Mirchi Get Active-VDHM Expo.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, lauded the steadfast commitment of these runners. He emphasized their role in inspiring fellow athletes globally to pursue excellence and fitness through running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

