Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from U.S. Open, American Brandon Holt Takes His Place

Former world number six and acclaimed Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, as confirmed by the tournament organizers on Thursday.

Currently ranked 59th, Berrettini has been absent from competition since suffering a first-round defeat at Wimbledon in June, following a recovery from an abdominal injury.

Skipping key competitions such as the Swiss Open and the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, he will pave the way for American Brandon Holt to enter the main draw at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the semi-finals back in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)