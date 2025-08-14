Left Menu

Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from U.S. Open, American Brandon Holt Takes His Place

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an injury. Berrettini, ranked 59th, hasn't played since a first-round loss at Wimbledon. He also missed the Swiss Open and Masters events. American Brandon Holt will replace him in the U.S. Open's main draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:03 IST
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from U.S. Open, American Brandon Holt Takes His Place
Matteo Berrettini

Former world number six and acclaimed Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, as confirmed by the tournament organizers on Thursday.

Currently ranked 59th, Berrettini has been absent from competition since suffering a first-round defeat at Wimbledon in June, following a recovery from an abdominal injury.

Skipping key competitions such as the Swiss Open and the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, he will pave the way for American Brandon Holt to enter the main draw at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the semi-finals back in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025