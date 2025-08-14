Franco Mastantuono: Real Madrid's Fresh Talent Hails Messi as the Greatest

New Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono, an 18-year-old Argentine, praised Lionel Messi during his introduction on Thursday, calling the former Barcelona star the best player in the world.

Mastantuono, who recently moved from River Plate, joined Madrid on a six-year contract worth 45 million euros. He expressed gratitude towards PSG's Luis Enrique, who showed interest in signing him.

Real Madrid, under new coach Xabi Alonso, is aiming for a comeback after a challenging season. Its first La Liga match is against Osasuna on Tuesday, following significant signings including defender Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

