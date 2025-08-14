Left Menu

Indian Super League's Future in Limbo: AIFF Moves to Supreme Court

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to present the ongoing issues related to the Indian Super League to the Supreme Court amid contract delays. The unresolved renewal of the Masters Rights Agreement has left players in financial uncertainty, sparking calls for judicial intervention from ISL clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:45 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) prepares to bring the pressing concerns surrounding the Indian Super League to the Supreme Court. The apex court has reserved its decision regarding the AIFF's draft constitution. A significant hearing is set for Monday.

Amidst contract renewals and agreements that remain unsigned, hundreds of footballers, both Indian and foreign, face an uncertain future. The stalemate over the Masters Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the AIFF persists, leading ISL clubs to suspend salary payments to players and staff.

A statement from AIFF indicates that the delays affecting the commencement of the 2025-26 ISL season will be discussed in court. The ISL clubs have expressed their intent to seek legal redress independently if their concerns are not addressed imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

