Mondo Duplantis: Vaulting to New Heights

World-renowned pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has once again shattered records, reaching a height of 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. As he sets his sights on the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, Duplantis is poised to break his record yet again, possibly reaching an unprecedented 6.30 meters.

Despite having already achieved numerous milestones, including two Olympic gold medals, the Swedish athlete remains focused on pushing the sport's boundaries. The World Championships, scheduled for September 13-21 in Tokyo, is expected to be a highlight, particularly because of the enthusiastic crowd which Duplantis missed during the pandemic-restricted 2021 Games.

Duplantis has expressed his excitement about the upcoming competitions, which include the Silesia Diamond League meet and the Zurich finale. He believes the presence of a lively audience could propel him to new heights. "I haven't been this excited about a competition maybe ever," said Duplantis, heralding the energy and atmosphere fans bring to such events.

