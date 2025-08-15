Sports Today: NBA Schedule Reveals, Duplantis's World Record, and More
Stay updated with the latest sports happenings: NBA's 2025-26 schedule unveiling, Padres placing King on IL, Duplantis setting a new world record, Sinner advancing in Cincinnati, Oklahoma's press conference ticket sale, and key updates from the NFL and college football.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 05:26 IST
The NBA has announced its regular-season schedule for the 2025-26 season, marking a significant broadcast shift with a new media rights deal that bids farewell to Turner Sports' TNT and welcomes NBCUniversal and Amazon alongside ESPN.
The San Diego Padres have placed pitcher Michael King on a 15-day injured list due to knee inflammation, affecting their lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues to defy limits, breaking the world record again by clearing 6.29 meters, paving the way for his anticipated appearance at the World Championships in Tokyo.
