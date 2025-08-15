Left Menu

Sports Today: NBA Schedule Reveals, Duplantis's World Record, and More

Stay updated with the latest sports happenings: NBA's 2025-26 schedule unveiling, Padres placing King on IL, Duplantis setting a new world record, Sinner advancing in Cincinnati, Oklahoma's press conference ticket sale, and key updates from the NFL and college football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 05:26 IST
Sports Today: NBA Schedule Reveals, Duplantis's World Record, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NBA has announced its regular-season schedule for the 2025-26 season, marking a significant broadcast shift with a new media rights deal that bids farewell to Turner Sports' TNT and welcomes NBCUniversal and Amazon alongside ESPN.

The San Diego Padres have placed pitcher Michael King on a 15-day injured list due to knee inflammation, affecting their lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues to defy limits, breaking the world record again by clearing 6.29 meters, paving the way for his anticipated appearance at the World Championships in Tokyo.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025