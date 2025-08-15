Sinner and Atmane Shine at Cincinnati Open with Stunning Performances
Jannik Sinner advances to Cincinnati Open semis with a dominant win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. French qualifier Terence Atmane stuns by reaching the semi-finals. Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton also move forward in the tournament, showcasing exceptional talent. Excitement builds as top players vie for victory.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his brilliance at the Cincinnati Open by breezing past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2, entering the semi-finals with remarkable ease. Sinner's exceptional performance extended his winning streak on hardcourt to 25 matches.
Also making headlines is French qualifier Terence Atmane, who continued his astonishing run by defeating Danish seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-3 to secure his place in the semi-finals. Atmane expressed disbelief and emotion over his achievement, considering it a significant milestone in his career.
In the women's competition, American second seed Coco Gauff displayed aggressive tactics to dispatch Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-4, ensuring her spot in the quarter-finals. Gauff will now face Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-2, setting the stage for exciting upcoming matches.
ALSO READ
Holger Rune's Game-Changing Insights from Andre Agassi
Coco Gauff's Comeback and Medvedev's Upset Highlight Canadian Open Drama
Victoria Mboko Stuns Coco Gauff to Advance in Canadian Open
Ben Shelton's Triumph: Conquering the National Bank Open
Ben Shelton Shatters Records with ATP Masters 1000 Victory