Sinner and Atmane Shine at Cincinnati Open with Stunning Performances

Jannik Sinner advances to Cincinnati Open semis with a dominant win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. French qualifier Terence Atmane stuns by reaching the semi-finals. Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton also move forward in the tournament, showcasing exceptional talent. Excitement builds as top players vie for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:12 IST
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his brilliance at the Cincinnati Open by breezing past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2, entering the semi-finals with remarkable ease. Sinner's exceptional performance extended his winning streak on hardcourt to 25 matches.

Also making headlines is French qualifier Terence Atmane, who continued his astonishing run by defeating Danish seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-3 to secure his place in the semi-finals. Atmane expressed disbelief and emotion over his achievement, considering it a significant milestone in his career.

In the women's competition, American second seed Coco Gauff displayed aggressive tactics to dispatch Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-4, ensuring her spot in the quarter-finals. Gauff will now face Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-2, setting the stage for exciting upcoming matches.

