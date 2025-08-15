Left Menu

Modi Announces Visionary National Sports Policy 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the National Sports Policy 2025, aiming to promote sports in remote areas of India. The policy aims to redefine India's sports landscape and prepare the country for international success, including the 2036 Olympics. It highlights the commitment to building an inclusive sports ecosystem.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the ambitious National Sports Policy 2025, aiming to boost sports development in India's remote regions.

Announced during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the NSP 2025 replaces the outdated 2001 policy and envisions a new era for Indian sports, aligning with global standards.

This policy aims to transform India into a global sports powerhouse, enhancing the country's prospects at upcoming international events like the 2036 Olympics while ensuring an inclusive sports ecosystem nationwide.

