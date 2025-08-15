Modi Announces Visionary National Sports Policy 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the ambitious National Sports Policy 2025, aiming to boost sports development in India's remote regions.

Announced during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the NSP 2025 replaces the outdated 2001 policy and envisions a new era for Indian sports, aligning with global standards.

This policy aims to transform India into a global sports powerhouse, enhancing the country's prospects at upcoming international events like the 2036 Olympics while ensuring an inclusive sports ecosystem nationwide.