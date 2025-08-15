Left Menu

Atmane and Sinner Shine at Cincinnati Open: Stunning Semifinal Battles Await

World No. 136 Terence Atmane continues his giant-killing run by defeating Holger Rune to reach the Cincinnati Open semifinals. Joining him is World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime. Atmane expresses disbelief and joy, while Sinner credits strategic preparation for his dominant performance.

15-08-2025
In a thrilling turn of events at the Cincinnati Open, Terence Atmane, ranked 136th in the world, continued to dazzle with a landmark victory, defeating Holger Rune to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. This comes hot on the heels of his stunning victory over Taylor Fritz, illustrating Atmane's rising form.

Awaiting Atmane is world number one Jannik Sinner, who maintained his dominance on grass courts with an emphatic win against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner, the reigning champion, showcased his growth and skill by overcoming Felix, despite previous defeats, highlighting his tactical refinement and mental resilience.

Atmane, overwhelmed with emotion, described his semifinal berth as 'insane,' attributing his newfound confidence to his underdog status. Sinner, too, reflected on his match, noting the challenges posed by Felix but expressing satisfaction with his strategic execution. As the tournament progresses, both players have their sights set on further glory.

