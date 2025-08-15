Sports Highlights: NBA Schedule, Record-Breaking Feats, and Key Player Updates

The NBA has unveiled its 2025-26 regular-season schedule, marking the debut of a significant media rights agreement involving NBCUniversal and Amazon, while Turner Sports' TNT steps aside. Key matchups and excitement around new broadcast partnership await fans.

In baseball, the San Diego Padres have placed right-handed pitcher Michael King on the injured list due to knee inflammation. He was set to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the Padres currently leading the National League West standings by one game.

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues to push athletic boundaries, recently setting his 13th world record in Budapest. The Swedish athlete's 6.29-meter feat sets the stage for more exceptional performances at the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.

