Gukesh Fights Back Amid Fierce Competition in St. Louis Chess Clash

In the latest round of the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, World Champion D Gukesh faced a challenging series. With one victory and four draws, Gukesh currently stands in a joint sixth position, a stark contrast to his earlier tournament performances.

Levon Aronian of the United States emerged as the leader after the day's matches, accumulating a score of 19 points. Aronian maintains a slim lead over Fabiano Caruana, who now has 17 points, closely followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with 16.5 points.

As the tournament progresses, only nine blitz games remain, leaving Gukesh with a narrow window to make a significant comeback. The intense competition continues to see many top players jostling for a podium finish as the event nears its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)