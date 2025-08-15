Gukesh Fights Back Amid Fierce Competition in St. Louis Chess Clash
World Champion D Gukesh scored a win and four draws, placing him joint sixth in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament. With only nine blitz games left, Gukesh needs a strong performance to advance. Levon Aronian leads, followed closely by Fabiano Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.
In the latest round of the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, World Champion D Gukesh faced a challenging series. With one victory and four draws, Gukesh currently stands in a joint sixth position, a stark contrast to his earlier tournament performances.
Levon Aronian of the United States emerged as the leader after the day's matches, accumulating a score of 19 points. Aronian maintains a slim lead over Fabiano Caruana, who now has 17 points, closely followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with 16.5 points.
As the tournament progresses, only nine blitz games remain, leaving Gukesh with a narrow window to make a significant comeback. The intense competition continues to see many top players jostling for a podium finish as the event nears its end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
