Left Menu

Gukesh Fights Back Amid Fierce Competition in St. Louis Chess Clash

World Champion D Gukesh scored a win and four draws, placing him joint sixth in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament. With only nine blitz games left, Gukesh needs a strong performance to advance. Levon Aronian leads, followed closely by Fabiano Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stlouis | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:18 IST
Gukesh Fights Back Amid Fierce Competition in St. Louis Chess Clash
Gukesh

In the latest round of the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, World Champion D Gukesh faced a challenging series. With one victory and four draws, Gukesh currently stands in a joint sixth position, a stark contrast to his earlier tournament performances.

Levon Aronian of the United States emerged as the leader after the day's matches, accumulating a score of 19 points. Aronian maintains a slim lead over Fabiano Caruana, who now has 17 points, closely followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with 16.5 points.

As the tournament progresses, only nine blitz games remain, leaving Gukesh with a narrow window to make a significant comeback. The intense competition continues to see many top players jostling for a podium finish as the event nears its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025