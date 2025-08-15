Left Menu

Thrilling Start at Danish Golf Championship: Record-Breaking Rounds and High Stakes

The Danish Golf Championship opened with Shubhankar Sharma tied at 70th and Marco Penge setting a new course record with a 7-under 64. Nicolai Højgaard's two eagles in three holes highlighted the day, while several players vie close behind for the lead.

Updated: 15-08-2025 14:19 IST
The Danish Golf Championship's first day saw India's Shubhankar Sharma managing an even par 71, tying him for 70th place at Furesø Golf Klub. Aiming to overcome past disappointments, Sharma hopes to make the cut this week.

Meanwhile, Englishman Marco Penge delivered a remarkable performance with a bogey-free 7-under 64, establishing a new course record and taking the lead. Penge stands two strokes ahead, with Rasmus Højgaard, Francesco Molinari, and others trailing closely.

Nicolai Højgaard stole the spotlight with two astonishing eagles, transforming his round and finishing with a 3-under 68. The competition remains fierce as players strive for superior standings in the Race to Dubai rankings.

