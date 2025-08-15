Thrilling Start at Danish Golf Championship: Record-Breaking Rounds and High Stakes

The Danish Golf Championship's first day saw India's Shubhankar Sharma managing an even par 71, tying him for 70th place at Furesø Golf Klub. Aiming to overcome past disappointments, Sharma hopes to make the cut this week.

Meanwhile, Englishman Marco Penge delivered a remarkable performance with a bogey-free 7-under 64, establishing a new course record and taking the lead. Penge stands two strokes ahead, with Rasmus Højgaard, Francesco Molinari, and others trailing closely.

Nicolai Højgaard stole the spotlight with two astonishing eagles, transforming his round and finishing with a 3-under 68. The competition remains fierce as players strive for superior standings in the Race to Dubai rankings.