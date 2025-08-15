Nuno's Unfiltered Reality Check: Nottingham Forest's Pre-Season Struggles

In a candid assessment, Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has labeled his squad as 'unbalanced' and highlighted significant challenges as the Premier League season nears. Forest, who are also preparing for the Europa League, have made strategic additions but are grappling with the £55m departure of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United.

Deals remain in negotiation, raising concerns about readiness. Nottingham's pre-season has been fraught with difficulties, managing only one goal across seven matches. Nuno admitted that the club's summer plans have deviated significantly from expectations, painting a worrying picture of their preparedness just days before their Premier League opener against Brentford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nuno expressed his frustrations: 'We are very far from where we should be in terms of preparation and planning. The Premier League is the most demanding competition, and our readiness is a major concern.' He also acknowledged the challenge of replacing Elanga, whose specific skills made him vital to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)