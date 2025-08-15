Karun Nair Credits Gambhir for India's Resurgent Tour in England

Indian batsman Karun Nair has lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir for his crucial role in revitalizing the team during their arduous five-Test tour of England, marking a pivotal transition for India. The team, now steered by emerging talent Shubman Gill, had experienced the retirement of seasoned players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin earlier this year.

Following the disappointment of being whitewashed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, ending a 12-year unbeaten streak, and a tough 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, India desperately needed a morale boost. Under Gambhir's guidance, they achieved a commendable 2-2 series draw in England, earning widespread admiration for their performance.

In a conversation with Boria Majumdar on RevSportz, Nair highlighted Gambhir's emphasis on collective team effort, which was crucial to overcoming formidable opponents on foreign soil. Despite Nair's personal struggle in converting his good starts into substantial scores, his gratitude towards Gambhir for instilling confidence showcases the coach's impactful leadership on the team's psyche.