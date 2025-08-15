Left Menu

Karun Nair Credits Gambhir for India's Resurgent Tour in England

Indian batsman Karun Nair praised head coach Gautam Gambhir for inspiring the team during the challenging England tour, where India secured a 2-2 draw. Gambhir’s leadership helped rejuvenate the team after defeats to New Zealand and Australia, emphasizing team unity and resilience under young captain Shubman Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:42 IST
Karun Nair Credits Gambhir for India's Resurgent Tour in England
Team India. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian batsman Karun Nair has lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir for his crucial role in revitalizing the team during their arduous five-Test tour of England, marking a pivotal transition for India. The team, now steered by emerging talent Shubman Gill, had experienced the retirement of seasoned players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin earlier this year.

Following the disappointment of being whitewashed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, ending a 12-year unbeaten streak, and a tough 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, India desperately needed a morale boost. Under Gambhir's guidance, they achieved a commendable 2-2 series draw in England, earning widespread admiration for their performance.

In a conversation with Boria Majumdar on RevSportz, Nair highlighted Gambhir's emphasis on collective team effort, which was crucial to overcoming formidable opponents on foreign soil. Despite Nair's personal struggle in converting his good starts into substantial scores, his gratitude towards Gambhir for instilling confidence showcases the coach's impactful leadership on the team's psyche.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025