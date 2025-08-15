Karun Nair's Test Return: A Tale of Perseverance and Passion

Karun Nair's journey back to the Indian Test team is a testament to unwavering perseverance. After eight years in the shadows following a record-breaking unbeaten 303, Nair's persistence has finally borne fruit. His journey from India's domestic cricket to England's County Championship highlights his commitment to reclaiming his dream of donning the whites for India.

During his hiatus, Nair's tenure with Northamptonshire was notably productive, amassing 736 runs in 14 innings with an impressive average of 56.61. His stellar domestic performance included two centuries and a Vital Ranji Trophy victory with Vidarbha, showcasing his readiness for international cricket once again.

Nair candidly shared his journey, emphasizing the relentless hard work spanning four to five years that paved his path back to the national team. His recent performance at Headingley, including a pivotal innings at The Oval, marks the culmination of a long-held dream, as he seizes the opportunity to shine on the global stage once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)