Under-23 Stars to Dominate South Africa's SA20 Season 4 Auction Stage

Emerging Under-23 players in South Africa will command attention at the Season 4 SA20 Player Auction in Johannesburg on September 9. For the first time, each of the six franchises must select a minimum of two Under-23 players, spotlighting young talents like Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, and Kwena Maphaka.

SA20 logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's rising Under-23 talents are set to take the spotlight at the Season 4 SA20 Player Auction on September 9 in Johannesburg. The event marks a significant change, as all six franchises are mandated to include at least two Under-23 players in their 19-member squads, replacing the previous Rookie Draft selections.

This new regulation aims to provide young players with consistent roles in their teams, with contracts matching market value determined at the auction. Notably, Under-23 players hope to follow the path of past rising stars like Dewald Brevis, renowned for his remarkable performance that propelled MI Cape Town to their inaugural championship win in SA20 Season 3, and Marco Jansen, known for his record-breaking achievements.

Players like Kwena Maphaka and Andile Simelane will also be key figures at the auction. The 19-year-old Maphaka impressed during the Australian T20I series, becoming the youngest Full Member country bowler to achieve a four-wicket haul against Australia. With this new wave of talent, South Africa's premier T20 competition looks set for an exciting future.

