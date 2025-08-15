Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Dr. Vece Paes: A Legend in Indian Hockey

Hockey India mourns the loss of Dr. Vece Paes, an iconic figure in Indian hockey. Celebrated for his contributions on and off the field, Dr. Paes was part of the 1972 Olympic Bronze medal team. His legacy in sports and sports medicine continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:29 IST
Tributes Pour In for Dr. Vece Paes: A Legend in Indian Hockey
Indian hockey legend Dr Vece Paes (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India is mourning the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, the revered midfielder from Indian hockey's golden era, who was essential in winning the Olympic Bronze at the 1972 Munich Games. Dr. Paes, aged 80, leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire athletes across the nation, as noted by Hockey India.

"Today is a heartfelt moment for us," expressed Dlip Tirkey, president of Hockey India. "Dr. Paes' passing marks the end of a historical chapter in hockey. His role in securing the Munich Olympic medal is a testament to his grit and drive. Meeting him was an honor; his zeal for sports never ceased to motivate those around him."

Born in Goa in 1945, Dr. Paes excelled in both athletic and academic fields. Beyond his sporting achievements, he was esteemed as a doctor of sports medicine and led the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often credited his father for instilling in him a passion for representing India in sports, particularly at the Olympics.

Dr. Paes also showcased his diverse talents in cricket, football, and rugby, later heading the Indian Rugby Football Union between 1996 and 2002.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025