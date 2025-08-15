Tributes Pour In for Dr. Vece Paes: A Legend in Indian Hockey

Hockey India is mourning the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, the revered midfielder from Indian hockey's golden era, who was essential in winning the Olympic Bronze at the 1972 Munich Games. Dr. Paes, aged 80, leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire athletes across the nation, as noted by Hockey India.

"Today is a heartfelt moment for us," expressed Dlip Tirkey, president of Hockey India. "Dr. Paes' passing marks the end of a historical chapter in hockey. His role in securing the Munich Olympic medal is a testament to his grit and drive. Meeting him was an honor; his zeal for sports never ceased to motivate those around him."

Born in Goa in 1945, Dr. Paes excelled in both athletic and academic fields. Beyond his sporting achievements, he was esteemed as a doctor of sports medicine and led the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often credited his father for instilling in him a passion for representing India in sports, particularly at the Olympics.

Dr. Paes also showcased his diverse talents in cricket, football, and rugby, later heading the Indian Rugby Football Union between 1996 and 2002.