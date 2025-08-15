Left Menu

Dortmund's German Cup Quest: A Battle Against Rot-Weiss Essen

Borussia Dortmund begins its German Cup journey against Rot-Weiss Essen, targeting the domestic trophy as the shortest route to a title. Despite facing a third-tier team, coach Niko Kovac emphasizes the importance of a serious approach, given their opponents' competitive advantage from recent matches.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Dortmund is set to embark on their German Cup campaign with a crucial fixture against third-division team Rot-Weiss Essen. The domestic cup, as emphasized by coach Niko Kovac, is seen as the quickest pathway to achieve silverware this season.

Dortmund's challenge begins on Monday in the initial round, with Essen having an edge due to their experience in two league games already this season. Kovac highlighted that despite playing a third-tier club, the match won't be easy, urging his team to stay focused and serious about advancing.

In addition, Dortmund is gearing up for the Bundesliga opener next week, as well as competing in the Champions League. Prior participation in the Club World Cup meant slightly reduced preparation, but Kovac remains confident in his team's capabilities.

