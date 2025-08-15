Left Menu

High-Stakes Rivalry: Duplantis and Lyles Ignite Track Drama

Pole vault star Mondo Duplantis intrigued the track world by playfully questioning Olympic champion Noah Lyles about a previous confrontation with Kenny Bednarek. The exchange took place amid a high-stakes meet in Poland, sparking interest in their forthcoming race, where Lyles will compete with rival Kishane Thompson.

Pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis stirred intrigue at a recent news conference by questioning Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles about his past confrontation with Kenny Bednarek. This playful inquiry highlighted their competitive camaraderie and heightened anticipation for their upcoming showdown on the Diamond League circuit.

Duplantis's comments came ahead of a significant track event in Poland, where the sprinters are set to renew their rivalry in the 100 meters. The focus shifts to the high-profile race featuring Lyles and rapid contender Kishane Thompson, who boasts the fastest time of the year.

The tension between athletes adds drama to the event, following a public spat that seemed to intensify their competitive spirit. Despite the rivalry, the athletes have resolved past differences, gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling track meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

