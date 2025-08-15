Left Menu

Jacob Bethell: Youngest England Cricket Captain in History

Jacob Bethell is set to become the youngest ever men's cricket captain for England, breaking a record held since 1889. At 21, he will lead the team in a series against Ireland. His rise has been quick, debuting in all formats just last year.

Updated: 15-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:14 IST
Jacob Bethell: Youngest England Cricket Captain in History
In a historic move, Jacob Bethell will become England's youngest men's cricket captain, breaking a record that has stood for 136 years. The 21-year-old allrounder will lead the team next month against Ireland in three Twenty20 matches in Dublin.

Bethell's appointment follows the absence of key players, including Harry Brook, the usual white-ball captain, who is occupied with games against South Africa. The previous youngest was Monty Bowden, aged 23, who captained in South Africa in 1889.

England men's selector, Luke Wright, praised Bethell's leadership skills, expecting him to shine on the international stage. Bethell's captaincy marks a swift rise, having debuted in all cricket formats only last year. The series in Ireland starts on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

