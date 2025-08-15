Liverpool's Defensive Future: Giovanni Leoni Joins on Long-Term Deal
Liverpool secures their defence by signing 18-year-old Italian centre back Giovanni Leoni from Parma on a six-year deal. The Under-19 Italy international's transfer reportedly cost around £26 million. Leoni joins other top signings in a bid to fortify Liverpool's squad for the new Premier League season.
Premier League champions Liverpool have announced the signing of Italian centre back Giovanni Leoni from Parma. The 18-year-old, hailed as a promising talent, joins the club on a long-term contract thought to be worth £26 million plus add-ons.
Leoni, an Italy Under-19 international, expressed his excitement, stating, "It's a really great sensation and I'm honoured to be here." His addition marks the latest in a series of signings aimed at bolstering Liverpool's defense.
The towering centre back, standing at six-foot-four, is set to become an integral part of the first team alongside captain Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool hosts Bournemouth at Anfield to kick off their Premier League campaign.
