Liverpool's Defensive Future: Giovanni Leoni Joins on Long-Term Deal

Liverpool secures their defence by signing 18-year-old Italian centre back Giovanni Leoni from Parma on a six-year deal. The Under-19 Italy international's transfer reportedly cost around £26 million. Leoni joins other top signings in a bid to fortify Liverpool's squad for the new Premier League season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:31 IST
Premier League champions Liverpool have announced the signing of Italian centre back Giovanni Leoni from Parma. The 18-year-old, hailed as a promising talent, joins the club on a long-term contract thought to be worth £26 million plus add-ons.

Leoni, an Italy Under-19 international, expressed his excitement, stating, "It's a really great sensation and I'm honoured to be here." His addition marks the latest in a series of signings aimed at bolstering Liverpool's defense.

The towering centre back, standing at six-foot-four, is set to become an integral part of the first team alongside captain Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool hosts Bournemouth at Anfield to kick off their Premier League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

