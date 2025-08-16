Kingsley Coman Makes High-Profile Move to Al-Nassr
French forward Kingsley Coman joins Saudi club Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich on a three-year contract. Coman, who contributed significantly to Bayern's success over the past decade, including a Champions League victory, seeks new challenges in the Saudi Pro League.
In a landmark transfer, French forward Kingsley Coman has signed with Al-Nassr, leaving Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The three-year deal, set to expire in 2028, marks a new chapter for Coman's illustrious career.
Coman first joined Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus in 2015, eventually transferring permanently in 2017. His decade-long tenure with Bayern was distinguished by nine Bundesliga titles and a crucial goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, which secured the Bavarian club's victory.
As one of the leading figures to make the move to the Saudi Pro League, Coman's transition is poised to bring significant attention to the burgeoning football league in Saudi Arabia.
