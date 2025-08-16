Sports Sudden Twists: Injuries, Comebacks, and Unforeseen Challenges

In a shift in plans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have quarterback Baker Mayfield participate in their second preseason game. Mayfield is nursing a hand injury from early training camp, prompting the decision to rest him further.

In the realm of Major League Baseball, Astros' relief pitcher Josh Hader is facing a setback. Hader has been diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain, resulting in a three-week cessation from throwing activities. The injury has landed him on the 15-day injured list.

Global sports challenges continue as Canadian athletes are left reeling from a gene testing debacle that complicates their World Championship preparations. Financially, Grand Slam Track grapples with unexpected funding shortages, causing delays in athlete payments.