Zverev Sets Up Alcaraz Semifinal Showdown at Cincinnati Open

Alexander Zverev has booked a semifinal spot at the Cincinnati Open after a commanding victory over Ben Shelton, the Toronto champion, in the early hours of Saturday. With a score of 6-2, 6-2, Zverev ended Shelton's impressive nine-match winning streak in a mere 77 minutes, marking his fourth consecutive semifinal appearance in recent tournaments.

Despite some health and breathing issues during the second set, which required medical attention, Zverev remained focused. Post-match, he acknowledged feeling unwell but expressed determination to recover swiftly for his clash with Carlos Alcaraz. 'Right now, I am not feeling too great,' he admitted, 'but I will do everything I can to be 100% tomorrow.'

Reflecting on his journey, Zverev noted significant improvement since his initial struggles in Cincinnati, where he won just once in his first six attempts. Now with 16 wins from 18 matches, Zverev looks forward to competing against Alcaraz, whose path to the semifinal was marked by a hard-fought victory over Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz, the world number two, had to navigate through a match strewn with errors, but ultimately triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. This next matchup will see the two tennis stars clashing for supremacy at the ATP Masters 1000 event.