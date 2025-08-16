Vedanta Leopards' Dramatic Comeback Electrifies World Padel League Day 4

Day four of the World Padel League, under the patronage of Maisour, unfolded with thrilling theatrics, featuring tense rallies and heroic last-minute moves. In a storyline that seemed scripted for drama, new entrants Vedanta Leopards refused to admit defeat. Initially, they survived a nerve-wracking Eliminator against Vernost Jaguars with a 19-13 victory, and later staged an improbable comeback in the Qualifier, overcoming Khan Tigers by a whisker in a 10-9 super shootout, clinching a semi-final berth.

The Leopards' victory was a spectacle, underscored by electrifying celebrations at courtside on Friday, where team owner Ankit Agarwal joined in the jubilation following their consecutive victories. Their journey began in the Eliminator as Jairo Bautista and Sanyo secured a 7-5 comeback win in the first set, followed by a 6-2 victory by Tamara Icardo and Marta Ortega, ensuring a passage to the Qualifier.

Faced with Khan Tigers, the Leopards found themselves trailing, but a gripping 6-2 fightback by Bautista and Sanyo forced a dramatic super shoot-out. With scores level at 16-16, the Leopards clinched a 10-9 victory, catapulting them into the semi-finals. The upcoming semis promise high-octane clashes, with Leopards set to face Game Changers Lions, as SG Pipers Cheetahs clash with Hubtown Panorama Panthers.

