Kagiso Rabada Out of Australia Series with Ankle Injury

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada has been sidelined from the ODI series against Australia due to an ankle injury. Scans confirmed inflammation, and Rabada will stay in Australia for rehabilitation. The series begins in Cairns, with Australia winning the toss and opting to bowl first against South Africa.

South Africa right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa's cricket team has faced a setback as right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada is ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia due to an ankle injury. The injury was diagnosed as inflammation in his right ankle, confirmed by scans conducted on Monday, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Proteas have announced that Rabada will undergo rehabilitation in Australia under their medical staff's supervision, missing the series that kicks off with the first ODI on August 19 at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns. Mitchell Marsh, the Australian captain, won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening match.

Marsh commented on the decision, stating the wicket appeared dry and beneficial for spinners, with no major surprises in their playing XI. Meanwhile, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma remarked on their lineup changes and emphasized performance adaptability to match conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

