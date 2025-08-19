Iga Swiatek Clinches First Cincinnati Open Title
Iga Swiatek secured her first Cincinnati Open title by defeating Jasmine Paolini in the final. Overcoming previous semifinal exits, Swiatek's performance was marked by her powerful serves. Paolini made history as the first Italian woman to reach the Cincinnati final but fell short despite a spirited effort.
- Country:
- United States
Iga Swiatek, ranked third in the world, won her first Cincinnati Open title after defeating seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4. This victory marks a significant achievement for Swiatek, who previously had not progressed beyond the semifinals in her six prior attempts.
Battling back from an initial 3-0 deficit in the first set, Swiatek dominated with eight aces, contrasting Paolini's zero. Although Paolini broke serve twice in the second set, Swiatek ultimately clinched the match, securing her 24th career singles title with a strong serve game.
Paolini made history as the first Italian woman to reach the Cincinnati final and reflected positively on her performance, despite the loss. The Cincinnati Open serves as a warm-up for the U.S. Open in New York, where both men's and women's winners from the previous two years also claimed the final Grand Slam of the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner: A Grand Slam Champion's Strategic Reboot
Unpaid Promises: The Struggles of Grand Slam Track
Unstoppable Iga Swiatek Charges into Cincinnati Final
Ankita Dhyani Smashes National Record at Grand Slam Jerusalem
Sports Highlights: Lowe Joins Red Sox, Swiatek in Cincinnati Final, Saints-Jags Tie