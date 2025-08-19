Iga Swiatek Clinches First Cincinnati Open Title

Iga Swiatek, ranked third in the world, won her first Cincinnati Open title after defeating seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4. This victory marks a significant achievement for Swiatek, who previously had not progressed beyond the semifinals in her six prior attempts.

Battling back from an initial 3-0 deficit in the first set, Swiatek dominated with eight aces, contrasting Paolini's zero. Although Paolini broke serve twice in the second set, Swiatek ultimately clinched the match, securing her 24th career singles title with a strong serve game.

Paolini made history as the first Italian woman to reach the Cincinnati final and reflected positively on her performance, despite the loss. The Cincinnati Open serves as a warm-up for the U.S. Open in New York, where both men's and women's winners from the previous two years also claimed the final Grand Slam of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)