Kyle Edmund Bids Farewell to Tennis

Former British tennis player Kyle Edmund retires at 30 due to injuries after a notable career, including reaching the Australian Open semifinals and contributing to Britain's Davis Cup victory. Edmun's career faced setbacks due to a lingering knee injury that required multiple surgeries, impacting his professional journey.

Updated: 19-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:04 IST
  United Kingdom

Former British No. 1 tennis player Kyle Edmund has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 30. His decision follows a series of injuries, including a chronic knee problem that necessitated three surgeries, significantly affecting his professional career.

Kyle Edmund has achieved remarkable milestones, most notably winning two ATP titles and becoming only the second British man after Andy Murray to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2018. He also played a pivotal role in Britain's historic Davis Cup victory, ending a 79-year drought, and represented his country at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Reflecting on his career, which brought him to the world's top 50, Edmund stated, "The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries, and my body is telling me it's finally reached the end point." His final match was the Nottingham Challenger final, where he was defeated by Jack Pinnington Jones last month.

