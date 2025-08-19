The Rise of Real Madrid's Argentine Prodigy Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has commended the maturity and skills of Franco Mastantuono, an 18-year-old Argentine talent who recently joined the club on a six-year deal.

Mastantuono stirred headlines by describing Lionel Messi as the world's best player despite joining Messi's former rival club. Alonso finds the praise logical given Mastantuono's Argentine roots and left-footed playing style.

Alonso was impressed by Mastantuono's confidence and quality, predicting a bright future for the youngster in Real Madrid's squad. The teenager is expected to play a significant role in the team's upcoming La Liga match against Osasuna.

