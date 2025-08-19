Left Menu

All Blacks Stay Focused Amid Springboks Shock

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson insists the All Blacks won't adjust their strategy against South Africa despite the Springboks' unexpected loss to Australia. The defeat has shaken up the Rugby Championship dynamics. Robertson remains committed to focusing on his team's performance and upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:22 IST
All Blacks Stay Focused Amid Springboks Shock

The rugby world was taken by surprise as South Africa suffered a 38-22 defeat against Australia at the renowned Ellis Park, throwing their Rugby Championship campaign into uncertainty. Despite the upset, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson confirmed the All Blacks will maintain their game plan for the upcoming matches.

Robertson remarked on the Springboks' shift towards a more expansive style of play, departing from their traditional strengths. But he remained confident South Africa will revert to their core tactics, saying, "They'll play to their strengths. It's just their DNA." He emphasized the need to balance disrupting their game while refining the All Blacks' approach.

As the rugby landscape adapts to recent shocks, Robertson opted not to dwell on Australia's triumph but maintained his focus firmly on the All Blacks' strategies. With positions like Rieko Ioane's and Billy Proctor's under scrutiny, Robertson expressed faith in his players, highlighting Proctor as a valuable, long-term asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025