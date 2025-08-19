All Blacks Stay Focused Amid Springboks Shock

The rugby world was taken by surprise as South Africa suffered a 38-22 defeat against Australia at the renowned Ellis Park, throwing their Rugby Championship campaign into uncertainty. Despite the upset, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson confirmed the All Blacks will maintain their game plan for the upcoming matches.

Robertson remarked on the Springboks' shift towards a more expansive style of play, departing from their traditional strengths. But he remained confident South Africa will revert to their core tactics, saying, "They'll play to their strengths. It's just their DNA." He emphasized the need to balance disrupting their game while refining the All Blacks' approach.

As the rugby landscape adapts to recent shocks, Robertson opted not to dwell on Australia's triumph but maintained his focus firmly on the All Blacks' strategies. With positions like Rieko Ioane's and Billy Proctor's under scrutiny, Robertson expressed faith in his players, highlighting Proctor as a valuable, long-term asset.

