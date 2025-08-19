Left Menu

Gulbarga Mystics Triumph with Sensational Chase Against Hubli Tigers

Gulbarga Mystics executed a thrilling chase to clinch a four-wicket win over Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at Mysuru. Key performances from Smaran Ravichandran and Prajwal Pavan, along with strategic bowling, propelled Mystics to victory, keeping play-off hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:57 IST
Gulbarga Mystics batter Smaran R (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting encounter at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, the Gulbarga Mystics seized a stunning four-wicket victory over the Hubli Tigers, enhancing their chances in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Notable innings from Smaran Ravichandran and Prajwal Pavan were pivotal in a successful 159-run chase.

The Mystics' pursuit of the target was initially turbulent, as Hubli's Ritesh Bhatkal quickly claimed Nikin Jose. Despite early setbacks, including loss of three wickets for just 15 runs, Ravichandran and Pavan anchored the innings with a critical 71-run stand, revitalizing the chase.

Hubli Tigers, after opting to bat, struggled before Krishnan Shrijith's resilient 52 revived their innings. However, they managed only 158/8, unable to defend the total as Gulbarga concluded the match with two balls to spare, thanks to measured contributions and strategic bowling by Lavish Kaushal and Shashi Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

