Hyderabad Gears Up for the Biggest Pickleball Event Yet: Hyderabad Open 2025

The Hyderabad Open 2025 is shaping up to be the city's largest pickleball event, according to an announcement from the Hyderabad Superstars.

Scheduled for August 22-24 at CrossCourts, Hyderabad, the tournament boasts a Rs 15 lakh prize pool and 60 distinct categories.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, co-owners of the Hyderabad Superstars, expressed excitement about fostering the local pickleball culture.

Associated with KLO Sports and internationally-backed, the World Pickleball League franchise aims to provide an inclusive platform for both amateur and professional players.

Franklin India, Pickl'out, and KonnectPickleball are among the sponsors, ensuring top-notch facilities for the over 500 anticipated participants.

Srinath Chitturi, co-owner of Hyderabad Superstars, highlighted the support from the Hyderabad community as vital for the tournament's success.

This open is just the beginning of broader league activities slated for the iconic Jio World Garden, Mumbai, in early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)