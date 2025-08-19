Left Menu

Hyderabad Gears Up for the Biggest Pickleball Event Yet: Hyderabad Open 2025

The Hyderabad Open 2025, with a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs and 60 diverse playing categories, is set to be Hyderabad's most significant pickleball tournament. Supported by key names and organizations, it promises exciting action and aims to bolster the local pickleball community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:12 IST
Hyderabad Gears Up for the Biggest Pickleball Event Yet: Hyderabad Open 2025
Hyderabad Superstars co-owner Jackky Bhagnani (Image: Hyderabad Superstars). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Open 2025 is shaping up to be the city's largest pickleball event, according to an announcement from the Hyderabad Superstars.

Scheduled for August 22-24 at CrossCourts, Hyderabad, the tournament boasts a Rs 15 lakh prize pool and 60 distinct categories.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, co-owners of the Hyderabad Superstars, expressed excitement about fostering the local pickleball culture.

Associated with KLO Sports and internationally-backed, the World Pickleball League franchise aims to provide an inclusive platform for both amateur and professional players.

Franklin India, Pickl'out, and KonnectPickleball are among the sponsors, ensuring top-notch facilities for the over 500 anticipated participants.

Srinath Chitturi, co-owner of Hyderabad Superstars, highlighted the support from the Hyderabad community as vital for the tournament's success.

This open is just the beginning of broader league activities slated for the iconic Jio World Garden, Mumbai, in early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025