Pro Kabaddi Season 12: A Clash of Titans in Vizag

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to commence with a bang. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will square off against the formidable Bengal Warriorz in Vizag on August 31. The season officially kicks off on August 29 in Vizag, with matches scheduled for Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi before concluding on October 23.

A special Instagram Live series has been keeping fans engaged and featured kabaddi stars Naveen Kumar and Devank Dalal in an engaging chat. Naveen expressed the emotional significance of returning home to play for Haryana, emphasizing his dedication to the fans and the challenge of defending their champion status.

On the other side, Bengal Warriorz' top signing, Devank Dalal, highlighted his record-breaking performance last season while expressing his ambition to surpass those achievements. The Vizag clash promises not just a battle between teams but a storyline of a local hero defending his legacy against a young star eager for history.

