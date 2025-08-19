Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi Season 12: A Clash of Titans in Vizag

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 kicks off with a thrilling match between defending champions Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriorz on August 31 in Vizag. Naveen Kumar returns to his home ground, facing rising star Devank Dalal, setting the stage for an unforgettable clash of skills and rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:46 IST
Pro Kabaddi Season 12: A Clash of Titans in Vizag
Naveen Kumar. (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to commence with a bang. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will square off against the formidable Bengal Warriorz in Vizag on August 31. The season officially kicks off on August 29 in Vizag, with matches scheduled for Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi before concluding on October 23.

A special Instagram Live series has been keeping fans engaged and featured kabaddi stars Naveen Kumar and Devank Dalal in an engaging chat. Naveen expressed the emotional significance of returning home to play for Haryana, emphasizing his dedication to the fans and the challenge of defending their champion status.

On the other side, Bengal Warriorz' top signing, Devank Dalal, highlighted his record-breaking performance last season while expressing his ambition to surpass those achievements. The Vizag clash promises not just a battle between teams but a storyline of a local hero defending his legacy against a young star eager for history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025