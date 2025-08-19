Anuj Rawat Eyes IPL Spotlight with Stellar DPL Performance

Anuj Rawat, captain of East Delhi Riders, has expressed a keen ambition to feature prominently in the Indian Premier League (IPL), identifying the Gujarat Titans as a potential team for his aspirations. Despite not having a preferred franchise, Rawat remains open to all possibilities, emphasizing his desire to play above all.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat revealed his readiness for IPL challenges, drawing confidence from his impressive track record in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Under his leadership, the Riders have claimed five victories from seven matches, standing second in the league. Rawat himself has shone with the bat, scoring 232 runs in seven games.

Rawat attributes his development to experiences gained with IPL peers, particularly learning from Jos Buttler and assistant coach Parthiv Patel. Despite playing no fixtures for GT in the IPL 2025, his past exploits in 24 matches bear testimony to his potential, amassing 318 runs in his IPL career.

