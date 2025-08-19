Left Menu

Anuj Rawat Eyes IPL Spotlight with Stellar DPL Performance

East Delhi Riders skipper Anuj Rawat prioritizes playing in the IPL, viewing the Gujarat Titans as a promising opportunity. With impressive stats in the Delhi Premier League, Rawat is confident his exemplary form will translate to the Indian domestic circuit. The cricketer credits learning opportunities with IPL teammates for his growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:13 IST
Anuj Rawat Eyes IPL Spotlight with Stellar DPL Performance
Anuj Rawat. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anuj Rawat, captain of East Delhi Riders, has expressed a keen ambition to feature prominently in the Indian Premier League (IPL), identifying the Gujarat Titans as a potential team for his aspirations. Despite not having a preferred franchise, Rawat remains open to all possibilities, emphasizing his desire to play above all.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat revealed his readiness for IPL challenges, drawing confidence from his impressive track record in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Under his leadership, the Riders have claimed five victories from seven matches, standing second in the league. Rawat himself has shone with the bat, scoring 232 runs in seven games.

Rawat attributes his development to experiences gained with IPL peers, particularly learning from Jos Buttler and assistant coach Parthiv Patel. Despite playing no fixtures for GT in the IPL 2025, his past exploits in 24 matches bear testimony to his potential, amassing 318 runs in his IPL career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025