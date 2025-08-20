Alexander Isak Breaks Silence on Newcastle Discontent

Alexander Isak has publicly voiced his disappointment with Newcastle United, accusing the club of failing to uphold promises made to him. The Sweden striker, who attracted interest from Liverpool during the offseason, is currently training separately from the main squad as he considers his future options.

Although Newcastle insists Isak is still under contract, the 25-year-old was notably absent from the team's goalless Premier League opener against Aston Villa. Isak took to social media to clarify his stance, stating issues with the club have long persisted, and change is necessary for all parties involved.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe acknowledges the challenges faced in Isak's absence but remains hopeful for his return. Meanwhile, the club has been linked with Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. Isak's future remains uncertain, but his performance last season as a top scorer has made him highly sought after.

