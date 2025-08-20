Left Menu

Alexander Isak Breaks Silence on Newcastle Discontent

Alexander Isak, Newcastle's prolific striker, has expressed dissatisfaction with the club, citing broken promises and a desire to explore other opportunities. Despite a bid from Liverpool and being excluded from the squad, Newcastle insists Isak remains under contract. Manager Eddie Howe hopes for Isak's reintegration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:06 IST
Alexander Isak Breaks Silence on Newcastle Discontent
Alexander Isak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alexander Isak has publicly voiced his disappointment with Newcastle United, accusing the club of failing to uphold promises made to him. The Sweden striker, who attracted interest from Liverpool during the offseason, is currently training separately from the main squad as he considers his future options.

Although Newcastle insists Isak is still under contract, the 25-year-old was notably absent from the team's goalless Premier League opener against Aston Villa. Isak took to social media to clarify his stance, stating issues with the club have long persisted, and change is necessary for all parties involved.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe acknowledges the challenges faced in Isak's absence but remains hopeful for his return. Meanwhile, the club has been linked with Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. Isak's future remains uncertain, but his performance last season as a top scorer has made him highly sought after.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025