Louis Rees-Zammit: From NFL to Rugby Union Reintegration

Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit reflects on his NFL experience with Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to rugby. Despite feeling his talent was underused, he values the lessons learned from NFL icons. Recently, he signed with Bristol Bears for the 2025-26 Premiership Rugby season.

Updated: 20-08-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:31 IST
Louis Rees-Zammit: From NFL to Rugby Union Reintegration

Louis Rees-Zammit expressed that his skills felt underutilized during his time in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Though his NFL journey was unconventional, he values the experience and connections made in the sport.

Rees-Zammit, now 24, joined the NFL's Chiefs after impressing scouts, eventually moving to the Jaguars. Despite not playing a regular-season game, his interactions with figures like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were invaluable.

The Welsh winger recently signed with Bristol Bears for the 2025-26 Premiership Rugby season, marking his return to rugby and concluding a unique chapter in his athletic career without regrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

